CBS Sports predicts who will start for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats

Who will be the starting five for Kentucky this season?

Jan 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with guard Otega Oweh (00) during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In year one at Kentucky, Mark Pope had to throw together a starting five that consisted of a bunch of super senior starters from the transfer portal. Now that just about every player from last season's team is gone, the starting lineup is going to look a lot different for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The only player who is locked in as a starter for the Wildcats from last year's team is Otega Oweh, who led Kentucky in scoring last season with 16.2 points per game. Oweh is likely going to be the Preseason SEC Player of the Year and has a shot to be an All-American.

After Coach Pope hopped on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast with Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, he took a shot at predicting who will start for the Wildcats.

Let's take a look at who Norlander predicts to start for the Kentucky Wildcats.

CBS Sports Predicted Kentucky Basketball Starting Lineup

Jaland Low
Mar 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Tae Davis (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Point Guard: Jaland Lowe

At point guard, the predicted starter from Norlander is the Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, and this is a guarantee, as he has been a star at summer camp for this basketball team. Lowe had some efficiency issues last season for the Pitt Panthers, but he is fitting in really well with the Wildcats, and many expect him to be a star in the SEC.

Denzel Aberdee
Mar 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen (11) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the West Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Guard: Denzel Aberdeen

Denzel Aberdeen was a role player for the Florida Gators who won the national title a year ago. Gator fans hated seeing Aberdeen leave, as he was expected to take a big step this season, and now he will take this step for Kentucky.

Otega Oweh
Kentucky guard Otega Oweh (00) is shown on a fast break during the first half of their second round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game against Illinois Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard: Otega Oweh

Otega Oweh is going to be a star for the Kentucky Wildcats and very well could win National Player of the Year. Oweh is the best player in college basketball when it comes to getting to the rim and will look to elevate his game this season in Lexington.

Mo Dioubat
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) reacts in the first half against the Robert Morris Colonials during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Forward: Mo Dioubate

In limited minutes last season at Alabama, Dioubate was one of the best defenders and rebounders in the SEC. He should get the nod at power forward to start the season and help this team be elite on the glass.

Brandon Garriso
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison (10) drives past Troy forward Jackson Fields (15) defense during the second half of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA Today Network via Imagn Images / Jovanny Hernandez-Imagn Images

Center: Brandon Garrison

Last season, Brandon Garrison showed a lot of promise, displaying the upside Kentucky fans had heard about. He should be the starting center while Jayden Quaintance rehabs his ACL surgery.

This is the starting lineup many are anticipating being out there in the exhibition vs. Purdue, but once Quaintance is back, he should crack the lineup. This is a stacked lineup for Pope in year two at Kentucky.

