Check out where Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats were ranked in the preseason AP Poll

The college basketball season is right around the corner, and the Kentucky Wildcats just played their first exhibition of the season. Mark Pope's Wildcats took down Little Rock 69-49. The leading scorer for the Wildcats was the superstar transfer for Pope's team, Milan Momciloivc, who had 16 points to lead Kentucky.

Fans left this exhibition win over Little Rock with mixed emotions, but Coach Pope said that the offense they ran was quite vanilla as they focused on defense in this game. Fans have to just trust Coach Pope and hope that this offense will look better this Friday against Texas Tech.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Alex Wilkins (10) talks with head coach Mark Pope during the second half against the Little Rock Trojans at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Today the preseason AP Poll came out for the 2026-27 college basketball season, and the Wildcats were ranked 23rd. I think fans are somewhat frustrated by this, but I think it is a fair ranking, knowing this team has a lot of players who have to go and prove it. Some of these teams have a lot of veteran players who don't have anything to prove. That isn't the case for Pope and the Wildcats this year.

Players like Alex Wilkins, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Ousmane N'Diaye, and Braydon Hawthorne have a lot to prove. There is a chance that these guys could be very good this season for Kentucky, but they have to go out there and prove it on the floor.

Oct 16, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives to the basket against Little Rock Trojans guard Jah'Likai King (2) during the second half at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I can see a world where the Wildcats make a move up the rankings throughout the season, but some of the players that were previously listed will have to have a good season. Fans will know whether this preseason ranking of 23 is too low soon, with some important exhibition games coming up and the matchup with Kansas under a month away.

Big Blue Nation will have strong feelings about this ranking, either that it is fair or that Pope's team is too low. However you feel, soon we will know more about this Kentucky team. Coach Pope is in need of a big season from his team, and he desperately needs some players to get back on the floor. Kam Williams needs to get back soon, and all signs are pointing to that being the case. Pope and his team have a lot to prove if Big Blue Nation is going to keep believing that he is the right answer for the Kentucky basketball program.

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