Bill Self Is Betting His Final Kansas Chapter on College Basketball’s Broken System

The Kansas men’s basketball team opened its slate of exhibition games Friday against Division II Pittsburgh State. The biggest takeaway wasn’t anything to do with the team, but instead the new gaudy black-and-green Monster Energy logos in the lane on both ends of the historic Allen Fieldhouse court officially unveiled for game action.

The logos looked tacky at best and downright ugly at worst, a shameless money grab led by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark desecrating one of college basketball’s classic venues.

The most consistent thing I’ve noticed while going back through exhibition games is that the on-court Big 12 Monster logo is the single biggest eye sore in all of sports pic.twitter.com/SwuJzxPuEV — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) October 18, 2026

And yet it might not be the most soulless thing about Kansas basketball in 2026. That honor goes to the Jayhawks’ injunction-driven roster-building efforts, capped by Monday’s announcement that it added former Purdue forward and Minnesota Timberwolves draft pick Trey Kaufman-Renn to its roster for the upcoming season. He officially joined the team Sunday, just 15 days before their season opener against Fordham. And he’s the third player on the Kansas roster playing this season on a court order, joining Tre White and Melvin Council Jr.

Kaufman-Renn’s eligibility case isn’t like the majority of lawsuits out there, which allege the NCAA arbitrarily excluded the 2022 high school class from a fifth year of eligibility despite still being within their eligibility window under the new age-based model. Kaufman-Renn petitioned for a sixth year after playing 147 career games at Purdue, arguing that his redshirt in 2021 shouldn’t count against him. He got drafted in June, played in NBA Summer League with Minnesota in July, saw the writing on the wall that his path to a roster spot in the NBA was dicey and decided to sue for the chance at one final college payday. His case was so fringe that even LSU (his rumored suitor when he initially filed the lawsuit) decided he wasn’t for them.

Kaufman-Renn isn’t even the oldest Jayhawk this season; that honor belongs to Council, who’s also getting a court-ordered sixth year after two years in junior college and three in Division I, with a pit stop in Summer League with the Pelicans in between. Council’s case hinged on the idea that his time in junior college shouldn’t count toward his eligibility because he was facing a sexual assault allegation in New York that hindered his Division I recruitment (he was later exonerated).

Former Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn petitioned for a sixth year of eligibility and joined Kansas this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And then there’s White, who’ll join Kaufman-Renn and Council in the 24-year-olds club in January. He’s part of a large lawsuit in Indiana involving nearly 100 athletes over the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rollout. Those suits have been a mixed bag for plaintiffs, but for now he’s eligible. If he plays for Kansas this season, it will be the first time he has played at the same school for two consecutive seasons since he was in eighth grade.

“It’s mercenary off-brand G League basketball,” one power-conference GM texted in response to the Kaufman-Renn news.

Kansas isn’t the only team whose season largely hinges on lawsuit outcomes; LSU, Texas Tech and Gonzaga each have multiple players still hovering in limbo, and dozens of other schools have at least one player fighting for eligibility through the courts. The Jayhawks are very much on the extreme end of the spectrum though, particularly with the Kaufman-Renn and Council cases.

Other coaches at least have the defense of needing to keep up with the Joneses: “If other teams have fifth-year guys, I need one to help protect my own job status.” Bill Self has no such concerns. He’s a legend of the game who could retire at any moment (and nearly did this spring). He’ll leave the sport as one of the great coaches of his generation, a multitime champion and one of the most consistent winners ever.

But Self and the NCAA have long been on rocky footing, most notably dating back to the yearslong investigation that stemmed from the FBI’s 2017 investigation into bribery in college basketball. Self said when the investigation finally concluded in 2023 that “my reputation has been tarnished immensely” over the allegations, which suggested that Adidas had helped Kansas gain illegal advantages in recruiting via bribes. Self was suspended by Kansas for four games as a self-imposed punishment, and the Jayhawks had to vacate their 2018 Final Four appearance, but he was largely cleared of major wrongdoing.

Perhaps this year’s roster is akin to Self flipping the NCAA the bird on his way out the door toward retirement. More likely, he’s just being ruthlessly competitive, caring about nothing other than squeezing an extra win or two out of this year’s team with little worry about what it does to the younger players on the roster or the destabilizing effect it might have on the college game as a whole.

On the first point, Self told local reporters last week that he wasn’t necessarily looking for a sign-off from his current roster before adding Council and White back into the fold.

“If these guys can help us win, why wouldn’t we want them here?” Self said. “I want them here. If you think they’re going to be a factor [for] you individually, then play better. That’s not a threat. You should care enough about the place you’re at that you want to be as good as you could possibly be.”

That only stacks on further with Kaufman-Renn, now three potential starting spots filled by players who weren’t a part of the program for the summer or, in Kaufman-Renn’s case, much of fall practice. Self said earlier that he believes you can only coach based on trying to win that particular season and not worry about how it might impact retention efforts. It’s a cold world for the four non–Tyran Stokes freshmen who’ve been committed for over a year and seen their roles shrink in recent weeks, and same for the four transfers that picked Kansas in the spring based on a completely different roster than the one the Jayhawks will field on Nov. 2.

If this all ends in one last deep March run for Self, maybe the ends justify the means. Kansas has struggled of late in the NCAA tournament, failing to advance out of the first weekend in each of the last four tournaments and finishing outside KenPom’s top 20 the last three seasons. Kaufman-Renn has three Sweet 16s and a title game appearance to his name in his long college career, so he understands what it takes to win in the Big Dance.

But if it doesn’t, and Kansas stumbles to yet another mediocre finish, maybe Self will have some regrets. Once the ultimate program builder and player developer, is this really the way one of the great coaches in college hoops history wants to go out?

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