Check out where Travis Perry is ranked in 247Sports final 2024 class rankings
Travis Perry is a player who is projected to be a very solid college basketball player for the Kentucky Wildcats.
He is the state of Kentucky's all-time high school leading scorer, and he will look to bring that scoring ability with him to Lexington.
247Sports just put out their final rankings for the 2024 class, and Perry was ranked as the 77th-best player in the class. Perry's ability to move without the basketball will help him get open next season for the Wildcats and during his entire career.
Perry might not have five stars, but he is a high-IQ basketball player who will succeed at the next level.
Here is the scouting report on Perry from Travis Branham of 247Sports "Travis Perry is a 6-foot-1 point guard that has a knack for always seeming to make the right play. He may outstanding lack physical tools with his height and length but he makes up for it with his tremendous feel, skill and instincts for the game. He's a tough, hard-nosed competitor that can create off the dribble, drill shots from three and sets the table for those around him. Defensively, Perry brings good energy each possession and uses his feel and IQ to anticipate moves and plays both on and off the ball to make an impact. Perry doesn't have a ton of upside but he has a very high floor with his ability to consistently make the right plays on both ends of the court to ultimately impact winning at the collegiate level.