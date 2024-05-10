Coach Calipari shares thoughts on Mark Pope
There was a wild change this offseason for the Kentucky basketball program as John Calipari left to go be the next head basketball coach at Arkansas. Mitch Barnhart went on to hire Mark Pope, and so far, it seems like a win-win for both parties.
Coach Calipari has brought most of his recruiting class and a good portion of his team from last season with him to Arkansas. Coach Pope has used the transfer portal really well and is doing a good job of pulling veteran talent from all different levels of college basketball.
Yesterday, Coach Calipari took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on his relationship with the Crafts and his opinions on Coach Pope.
Here is what Coach Calipari had to say, "Was in Lex letting friends know of our appreciation. Talked with Joe and Kelly Craft about our friendship and relationship. They were a part of our journey. We are still friends. Let me assure you all, that the fans nor the Crafts were part of our decision. ANOTHER VOICE WAS NEEDED! I like and respect Coach Pope. He and his staff will have success. My memories are of 15 great years. Thanks to all!!! Coach Cal"
Most of Big Blue Nation isn't all too upset with Coach Calipari, and fans seem to be very happy with the job Coach Pope has done so far in his short time in Lexington.
When Coach Pope and Coach Calipari meet on the hardwood this season, it will be one of the most anticipated games of the college basketball season.