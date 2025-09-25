College basketball coaches are disrespecting Kentucky star Otega Oweh
The star of the show last season for the Kentucky Wildcats was Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh, who led the Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game. When Mark Pope landed Oweh, Big Blue Nation knew they were getting an outstanding player, but no one would have guessed just how good Oweh would end up being.
Not only did Oweh lead the team in scoring, but he was also the most clutch player the Wildcats had with two game-winning baskets in Pope's first year.
Now heading into the 2025-26 season, Oweh is looking like one of the best players in all of college basketball and the player who many believe will be the Preseason SEC Player of the Year.
Despite all of this, Oweh is still very underrated. One might ask how the player who could be picked for Preseason SEC Player of the Year is underrated, and that is because he is the most underrated superstar in college hoops.
All college basketball fans and analysts agree that Oweh is an elite player, but he is not looked at as one of the top ten players in college basketball.
CBS Sports put out an article where they asked a bunch of anonymous college basketball coaches who the best players are in the nation, and Oweh did not receive a single vote.
Matt Norlander, who wrote this article, has this to say about Oweh not receiving a vote: "With Haggerty, Stirtz, and Uzan all getting votes as well — each of them deserving of a nod, I think — the player best player to not get at least one vote? I'd probably pick Kentucky's Otega Oweh. And there's plenty more lined up right behind him."
The reason it is such a big surprise that Oweh continues to not be looked at as one of the best players in the nation makes no sense. On top of being the best slasher in college basketball, he is an elite defender and could be a defensive All-American.
All this is for Oweh ahead of the season is fuel. He likely doesn't care one bit about what the media has to say about him, but he knows how good he is, as does Big Blue Nation.
Many are acting like there is no chance that Oweh wins National Player of the Year, but he has a better chance than many believe. Oweh is going to take his game to a new level this season.