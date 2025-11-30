Wildcats Today

Kentucky's matchup with North Carolina is a must win for Mark Pope's Wildcats

Will the Kentucky Wildcats take down North Carolina?

Andrew Stefaniak

Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls out to his players during the first half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls out to his players during the first half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another marquee matchup is on the docket for the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night. Mark Pope and his team will welcome the North Carolina Tar Heels into Rupp Arena for these two ball clubs to face off in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Wildcats were one of the only SEC teams to lose in this challenge last season, so Pope will be looking to pick up this win to represent the conference well. Obviously, the Wildcats have lost to an ACC team already this year, dropping a game to rival Louisville, and lost to a Big 10 team in the Michigan State Spartans.

It is time for the Wildcats to get a big win to shut down the haters and calm Big Blue Nation. This will be the first big game for the Wildcats at home this year, and Rupp Arena should be rocking. The only concern with the atmosphere is the fact that this game will tip at 9:30 on Tuesday night.

Mark Pop
Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope talks with his players on the court during the first half against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This game truly is a must-win for Mark Pope's team. Some might say it's too early in the year to call a game a must-win, but this is a must-win. Folks are already laughing at the Wildcats, saying that this 22-million roster isn't that good and that this team doesn't have a real shot to be special.

If the Wildcats can go out on Tuesday night and blow out the Tar Heels, it will be massive for this team's confidence.

A big key for the Wildcats in this game is going to be keeping Caleb Wilson from beating them. In the Wildcats' two losses so far this season, their opponents' star player has been incredible. While in that same conversation, Otega Oweh, Kentucky's star, has struggled in both of these ball games.

Otega Oweh
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wilson is a player Kentucky fans remember because, for a while, it looked like he was a lock to come to Lexington. Now the five-star freshman is averaging nearly a 20-point double-double for the Tar Heels and looks like a top ten pick in the NBA Draft.

If Wilson is going to have a big game, it will hurt the Wildcats' chances of pulling out the home win over the Tar Heels. This game would also be an excellent opportunity for Oweh to have his breakout game.

Some fans might not be willing to admit it, but this is a must-win game for Pope and the Wildcats as December is upon us.

manual

Published
Andrew Stefaniak
ANDREW STEFANIAK

Andrew Stefaniak is the publisher of Kentucky Wildcats On SI and host of the Wildcats Today Podcast.

Home/Men's Basketball