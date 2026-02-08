Collin Chandler comes up clutch as Kentucky defeats Tennessee 74-71

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday night with some big headlines surrounding the game against Tennessee. One of those is not only the fact that Kentucky is wearing throwback denim uniforms to celebrate the 1996 National Championship team, but they also welcomed back members of that iconic team to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of those uniforms.

With all of the focus surrounding the nostalgia, it seemed to have actually gotten to Kentucky in this one early, but once again, they used some second-half magic to get the victory. Fans were hoping Mark Pope and his Kentucky team could pull off some more second-half magic, similar to how they won coming back from a 17-point deficit in the first matchup with Tennessee a couple of weeks ago. Well, they did just that and the game came down to the wire. Kentucky used a run to cut the deficit to two with 9:25 left after creeping back for the entire second-half up until then. It stayed close from then on, The Wildcats were down one point with 49 seconds left, but a Collin Chandler three gave them the boost they needed to pull out the win, capped off by Denzel Aberdeen free throws in the final seconds.

It was not a fun first half, but that second half proved to be what this Kentucky team has grown to become and that's a resilient team. The Wildcats took away what was working for Tennessee in the first half, which was three-point shooting. In the first half, the Vols went 8-15 from deep, but in the second, just 0-6. Kentucky completely flipped the script not only like they have numerous times this season, but against the same exact team that they came back from down 17 points on the road just three weeks ago. Kentucky shot 14-28 overall in the second half, including 10-13 from the line., as well as forcing seven Tennessee turnovers. It was once again an incredible showing of resiliency by the Wildcats and thanks to Collin Chandler's three, they have something to show for it. Kentucky absolutely shut down a Tennessee offense that had 47 points in the first half, along with a 14-point lead.

Up next, Mark Pope and the Wildcats will have a week off from action before heading to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators. Add this one to the growing list of comeback wins for Kentucky this season. Never count out this Kentucky team.