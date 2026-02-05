Collin Chandler shares why Kentucky's offense continues to improve every game

After a rough start to the season and back-to-back losses to open SEC play, the Kentucky Wildcats are finding their groove, having won seven of their last eight games. These seven wins include two very impressive road wins over Tennessee and Arkansas to boost the Wildcats resume.

Weirdly enough, despite all of the injuries this team has dealt with this season, the offense continues to get better game in and game out for Mark Pope’s squad. A big part of this has been the offensive explosion from Collin Chandler over the last seven games. Last night in the Wildcats' win over Oklahoma, Chandler scored 18 points on 6-13 shooting from the field and 4-8 from deep.

Jan 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

After the win, Chandler was asked about how the offense has improved over the last few weeks for the Wildcats. Here is what Chandler had to say, “I think more things are clicking for us, offensively. I think it’s been trial and error. We’re finding things that are working, and I think we’re doing that really well. We’re finding each other in spots that we can score. And so, it’s been great. I think it’s been very smooth. It kind of felt like a little bit choppy at the start of the year at the offense. And so, it’s gotten a lot more smooth.”

Heading into this season, fans expected Kentucky’s offense to be similar to what they saw in year one of the Pope era, with a lot of three-point attempts, but this season's roster just hasn’t played that way. Ironically, the Wildcats did make 12 of their 26 threes last night, which was one of the team's better shooting nights, but this just isn’t how the Wildcats like to play.

Jan 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

When you have a player like Otega Oweh who likes to get downhill, and the bigs aren’t as good at running the point center role like Amari Williams was last year, you have to adapt. Coach Pope has changed some of his offense to better fit this team and all of the injuries they have dealt with and it is starting to work.

Pope has had to find a way to figure this team out with the musical chairs of injuries the Wildcats have dealt with, and he has done an excellent job. Pope faced criticism early in the season, but he has turned this season around as the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in college basketball. As this offense improves so will Kentucky’s chances of making a run in the NCAA Tournament.