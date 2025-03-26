Collin Chandler is going to have a special career for the Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats lost both Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa for the season due to injuries, which meant some players had to step up for Mark Pope's team.
One of the players who has stepped up for Coach Pope is freshman Collin Chandler. He has taken over as the second point guard behind Lamont Butler and has played really well for the Wildcats.
During the season, Chandler has only averaged 2.7 points per game, but looking at his recent play, it is clear that he is going to be a star in the future for the Kentucky Wildcats. He scored nine points in the win over Troy and six points in the win over Illinois so far in the NCAA Tournament.
To make a run in the Big Dance, a team needs a few players to step up, and Chandler has done that for the Wildcats. The best part of the play of Chander of late has been the way he has defended. At 6'5, Chandler creates a big problem for the opposing guards, knowing just how athletic he is.
The Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 and Chandler will have a big role in guarding Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler.
Chandler has been a big part of Kentucky's improved defense over the last few weeks. While Chandler is playing a big role this season, it is scary to think just how good he will be for the Wildcats next season when he is shooting the ball more.