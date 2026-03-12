Collin Chandler on Kam Williams: 'He embodies what our team is'

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats took down the LSU Tigers on Wednesday to get the SEC Tournament started, and the team got a big surprise. Kam Williams, who has not played since the Texas game due to a broken foot, made his return to the floor.

Around six weeks ago, Williams had surgery to repair the break in his foot, and he worked as hard as possible to try and get back on the floor for a postseason push and the 6’8 sophomore has done just that. In his return, Williams scored three points in 17 minutes for the Wildcats. It was clear that there is still some rust for Williams, which is expected coming off of an injury, but the good news is that this rust will come off before the NCAA Tournament.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Obviously, it is quite impressive that Williams was able to get back on the floor this fast after his injury, and after the win over the LSU Tigers, Collin Chandler was asked about how impressive the recovery time was for Williams.

Here is what Chandler had to say about Williams after the Wildcats took down the Tigers: “He embodies what our team is. He could have very easily sat out the rest of the season, had his surgery, and taken it slow getting back and recovering. He's been working his tail off since his surgery, and I think that's a guy that's playing for us, playing for someone outside of themselves, so it’s inspiring, it’s awesome.”

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) celebrates after hitting one of his eight 3-pointers as the Wildcats defeat the Bellarmine Knights at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 23, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there isn’t a lot of time left in this season, Big Blue Nation is very excited about the future of Williams in Lexington. He is only a sophomore, and as he gets more confident, he will score a lot of points in the Pope offense. Williams had some issues on defense today, but for the most part, he has been one of the best defenders on this team.

With his elite defense once his offense catches up next season, Williams could be one of the better players in the SEC. It is clear that Williams is a player who cares a lot about this team, and he has gone out of his way to get back on the floor to help his teammates try and make a run in March. BBN will never forget how hard Williams worked to get back on the floor for this team. Williams getting hot from three would be massive for Pope's team in the Big Dance.