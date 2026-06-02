Predicting the starting five for Kentucky after landing Milan Momcilovic

It was a massive night for Big Blue Nation as the Kentucky Wildcats officially received the commitment of Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic. The 6’8 veteran is the best shooter in all of college basketball and will put up some massive numbers for Mark Pope’s team. If we are being honest, Momcilovic was made in a lab for the Pope offense, and now the Wildcats look like a legit basketball team with their star player.

Now that Momcilovic is on this team, it feels like this roster is more than likely done unless the staff adds a guard, so knowing what we do now, let's predict the starting five for the Kentucky Wildcats next season.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Predicting the starting lineup for the 2026-27 Kentucky basketball team

I believe the starting five for Pope this season will be Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Milan Momcilovic, Ousmane N’Diaye, and Malachi Moreno. I feel that most of Big Blue Nation believes that this will be the starting five next season, but there are a few things that could change this.

One of the things that could change the starting five would be Kam Williams having a really good summer. It sounds like Pope likes the idea of him playing at the two, and if he has a good summer, Pope could move Wilkins to the one and put Williams at the two with Diallo going to the bench.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another possibility that could affect the starting five would be N’Diaye not adjusting to basketball at Kentucky as quickly as fans are hoping. If this is the case, perhaps Williams could hop into the starting five, and Momcilovic could play the four. When it comes to defense, some don’t want Momcilovic to play the four, but he could do this if all else fails.

The other two players who could sneak into the starting five would be Braydon Hawthorne and Justin McBride. These are the only other players who I could see sneaking into the starting five, but this would come as a big surprise.

The addition of Momcilovic to this roster has really helped the Wildcats, as they now feel like a complete team, and Pope has a lot to work with on this roster. If some of these players hit their potential this season, Pope could have a very good basketball team on his hands that is capable of a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.