Xavier vs. UConn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The UConn Huskies are the No. 3-ranked team in the country and have yet to lose in Big East action, sporting a spotless 11-0 record. They'll likely improve to 12-0 when they take on the Xavier Musketeers.

There's little doubt UConn will win this game, but can they cover the spread? They did so with ease the first time these two teams met. The Huskies ran away with a 90-67 victory.

Will we see a similar result in tonight's rematch? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

UConn vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Xavier +17.5 (-110)

UConn -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Xavier +1200

UConn -3000

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Xavier vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Xavier Record: 12-10 (4-7 in Big East)

UConn Record: 21-1 (11-0 in Big East)

Xavier vs. UConn Betting Trends

Xavier is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-1 in Xavier's last six games

Xavier is 2-4 ATS in its last six games vs. UConn

The OVER is 10-1 in Xavier's last 11 road games

UConn is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games

The OVER is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

Xavier vs. UConn Key Player to Watch

Filip Borovicanin, F - UConn Huskies

Filip Borovicanin can be the difference-maker for this UConn team. He may not score a ton, averaging just 10.0 points per game, but he's leading the team in rebounds per game (8.0), assists per game (4.60), and steals per game (1.5). He'll have to be at his best defensively to get Xavier any shot to compete with UConn tonight.

Xavier vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

Xavier isn't a great team by any stretch of the imagination. Still, the Musketeers certainly aren't a bad team either, and they can keep the rematch tighter than the original meeting. They rank 173rd in effective field goal percentage, 163rd in defensive efficiency, and 110th in effective possession ratio.

UConn outranks them in those metrics, but not by enough to justify this large spread.

Xavier also has enough size down low to defend the interior pressure the Huskies push onto their opponents.

I'll take the points with the Musketeers tonight.

Pick: Xavier +17.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

