Collin Chandler was a bright spot in Kentucky's win over Troy on the biggest stage 'of his life'
Kentucky got back in the win column in the NCAA Tournament after defeating the Troy Trojans 76-57 to advance to the second round of the tournament on Sunday. If you look at the stat sheet, it was Otega Oweh's 20 points that was the story of the game on the offensive end for Kentucky, but it was actually Collin Chandler making waves in the game, receiving a lot of praise from Mark Pope after the game.
Pope spoke with media soon after Kentucky's 19-point win over the Trojans, and the first question was about Chandler's journey to getting to where he was tonight, showing out on the biggest stage 'in his life.'
"It is the best part of coaching. The best part of coaching is watching guys that are super committed and have a ton of talent and a great work ethic, and just watching the process of them kind of realize themselves a little bit. And here he is, on the biggest stage he's ever been on in his entire life, in a high-pressure game with a bunch of teammates that are hanging on by a thread health wise, and he's just like, guys, I'm ready. Like, I'm ready to go get this. What we don't see along the way is all of the quiet moments in his--in the Wildcat Lodge where he's by himself wondering if this is ever gonna work, and did he make the right decision. Or, the times he rolls out of a game and the team has won a huge game and he didn't get to play. So, he's battling within himself the emotion of, I have to celebrate with my team and I'm dying inside that I'm not contributing. It's just this beautiful process that these guys get to go through, and the guys that keep going, keep going and keep going, like Collin Chandler, they get this moment. And he's got so many more moments ahead of him."
Chandler went from playing just a couple of minutes a game, to stepping up when Kentucky needed him to, the most recent of those moments being in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished the night with 9 points on two threes, adding in a rebound, an assist and a steal to the stat sheet. Probably his biggest contribution on the night? He, along with Brandon Garrison, were a huge part in Kentucky's 14-1 run in the second half that helped really extended the lead.
Pope has stressed the importance of the bench stepping up, and Chandler really answered that call on Friday after having his moment on, as Pope said, the biggest stage of his life, and he earned the praise from the head coach after the game, especially after the incredible journey he had to get to this moment.
Kentucky sure hopes to see more moments as they advance to the second round of the tournament on Sunday.