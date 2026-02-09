Confident Collin Chandler can help Kentucky make a postseason run

Over the last few weeks, Collin Chandler has done some incredible things for this Kentucky basketball team. He has done something clutch in just about every win the Wildcats have picked up in SEC play.

In the win over LSU, he threw the full-court pass to Malachi Moreno, who hit the buzzer beater. Chandler had the steal and assist to Otega Oweh that gave Kentucky the lead in Knoxville. He hit a dagger three against Ole Miss, a massive turnaround jumper in the win at Arkansas, and most recently hit the big three to give Kentucky the lead over Tennessee.

Kentucky's guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrated making a three against Oklahoma Wednesday night at Rupp Arena. Feb. 4, 2026 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The crazy part about the clutch gene of Chandler is that in some of these games, he hasn’t played great, but when it matters the most, he shows up. He only had six points on Saturday against Tennessee before his number was called to shoot that massive three, and he drained it.

As Kentucky fans saw with Aaron Harrison, having a player who can hit clutch shots is very important, and without question, Chandler is that player for this Kentucky team. One thing that fans have noticed is that as Chandler has had these clutch moments in these basketball games, he is getting more confident shooting the ball.

The sophomore guard is probably the best shooter the Wildcats have, and over the last few weeks, fans have been begging for him to shoot the ball more. The way Chandler shoots the three-ball, there is no reason he should ever shoot the ball fewer than ten times in a game. He is a weapon from outside, and the Wildcats need to utilize him more often.

Kentucky guard Collin Chandler (5) gets the ball away from Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slowly but surely, Chandler is blossoming into a star in front of the eyes of Big Blue Nation, and his continued development will have a direct correlation to the ceiling of this team. If the big three of Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, and Denzel Aberdeen are all playing great basketball at the start of the postseason, perhaps this team has a surprise run up its sleeve.

If Chandler does come back to Lexington next season, which most assume he will, it will be scary to see just how good he can be for the Wildcats. If given the shots and opportunity, Chandler could easily average 15 points per game next season. The best basketball is still ahead of Chandler, and he could turn himself into an NBA player if he continues to develop.