Could Auburn and Kentucky fans team up to root against Louisville in Rupp Arena?
Kentucky and Auburn fans don't often have much in common, but this week they do, and that is the disliking of Louisville. While the Kentucky Wildcats will start NCAA Tournament play in Milwaukee against Troy, their home gym, Rupp Arena, will be hosting tournament games.
Kentucky's two biggest rivals, Louisville and Tennessee, will get their NCAA Tournament journey started in Rupp Arena this weekend, and Auburn fans are posing an interesting question.
If Auburn beats 16-seed Alabama State on Thursday and Louisville beats Creighton, the Tigers and Cardinals will face off in the Round of 32 on Saturday. With this game being in Rupp Arena and not the same day as the Wildcats game, the popular Auburn X page "Auburn Memes" asked, "@ Kentucky fans: Y'all gunna be petty and roll up to root against Louisville? Because if so, that's awesome."
Kentucky fans had some positive responses like @PapawWashington who said, "Absolutely, a lot of us who can't travel to watch the UK will be there to root against Louisville and Tennessee."
There hasn't been much love lost between Kentucky and Auburn over the last few years, but clearly, the two fan bases are in talks about putting that aside and creating an alliance against the Louisville Cardinals.
It will be interesting to see how many Kentucky fans do end up coming to Rupp Arena to root against Louisville and Tennessee, but without a doubt, there will be a few.
Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn get things kicked off on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament in Rupp Arena, while Kentucky will take on Troy Friday night.