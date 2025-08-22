Wildcats Today

Could Kam Williams be this year's Koby Brea for Kentucky?

Kam Williams is going to be a star for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Andrew Stefaniak

Feb 23, 2025; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Bijan Cortes (55) shoots the ball around Tulane Green Wave guard Kam Williams (3) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
One transfer that Kentucky fans are very excited to see suit up for the Wildcats is Kam Williams. Last season, Williams was a true freshman at Tulane, where he put up impressive numbers.

During the 2024-25 season, playing for the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. Williams shot 48.5% from the field and an impressive 41.2% from three on 4.6 attempts per game.

It is fitting that Williams will be coming into Lexington right after the Wildcats lost a sharpshooter like Koby Brea. When Brea signed with Kentucky last season, everyone knew he was going to be a star for the Wildcats, as he was the best three-point shooter in college basketball.

Brea ended up being drafted to the Phoenix Suns, and it is looking like he will carve out a role in the league.

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) reacts after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Williams, during an interview a few months ago, talked about how he wants to play like Brea did in the Mark Pope system at Kentucky. While the shooting is a similarity between these two players, there are also some differences, and they all benefit Williams.

First of all, Williams is 6'8 with a wingspan over seven feet, while Brea is only 6'6. The other difference between these two players is on the defensive side of the floor. Last season, Brea at times was a liability on defense, but all reports from summer practice have said that Williams is an elite defender.

Kam Williams
Mar 15, 2025; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Kam Williams (3) scores a layup against Memphis Tigers guard PJ Haggerty (4) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If Williams can even bring close to what Brea did last season as a shooter, he is going to be one of the best players in the SEC. Right now, many project Williams to come off the bench for the Wildcats, but if he is shooting the ball well, it will be really hard to keep him off the floor.

Heading into the 2025-26 season, Williams might be one of the most underrated players in all of college basketball. Some NBA mock drafts have him going in the first round, and if he has an elite shooting season while also showing off the defense, this is almost a certainty.

