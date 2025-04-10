Could Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison hit the transfer portal?
Last season, Brandon Garrison was the backup center behind Amari Williams, and at times, Garrison flashed a ton of upside for the Wildcats.
In his sophomore season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats, Garrison averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 30% from three.
The former McDonald's All-American is a player who Kentucky fans were very excited to see play another year in Lexington, but now there seems to be some concern with whether or not the 6'10 forward will return.
Garrison removed everything Kentucky-related from his social media bio, which has fans concerned. Sometimes, fans put too much into things like this with social media, but it is definitely something to monitor.
Mark Pope has brought in bigs Jayden Quaintance and Mouhamed Dioubate via the transfer portal, and five-star center Malachi Moreno will also be heading to campus for the 2025-26 season.
In his first season at Kentucky, Garrison showed a ton of upside while playing behind Williams as a big in the post and a three-point shooter. Garrison has the type of skillset that could make him an NBA player with a good season.
There has not been anything said from Garrison when it comes to his plans for next season, but this is something Kentucky fans need to monitor closely. It would be a big loss for Coach Pope and the Wildcats if Garrison hit the portal, and if this were to happen, they would have to get another big in the transfer portal.