Could Kentucky get a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament?
Kentucky basketball is gearing up for their SEC Tournament journey in Nashville against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, and their play in the conference tournament could pay big dividends when it comes to NCAA Tournament seeding. As of now, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Kentucky at the top 3 seed in the big dance, just on the outside looking in when it comes to getting a 2 seed.
Kentucky Wildcats on SI spoke with bracketologist Rocco Miller about Kentucky's case when it comes to the possibility of getting a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky is all but locked into a 3 seed, but a 2 seed is possible. What can Kentucky do in Nashville to get there? Let Miller explain, who of which does in fact have the Wildcats just on the 2 seed line.
"Since we're not sure where the committee has them, it's debatable. But I'd say win a couple to get to Saturday. The committee will likely be unwilling to make a change by then IF Kentucky is the last 2-seed. Also, the obvious - Root for St. John's and Texas A&M to lose early. I'd say it's going to come down to if the committee is comfortable putting a 10-loss team as a 2-seed. If they are good with that, the choice has to be Kentucky regardless. If that's an issue, St. John's is the four-loss Big East Champ they can go with. St Johns only has four quad 1 wins (4-4 record), so certainly empty calories exist for their case."- Miller on Kentucky's mission to a 2 seed
Why does Miller have Kentucky slotted as a 2 seed currently? It's all about the resume. Kentucky has ten Quad 1 wins, which was noted by Milller along with a season sweep over Tennessee, win over Duke on a neutral court, home against Florida, with no "bad" losses. Miller talked more about where the Wildcats stand at the moment based on the expectations of what the committee will take into consideration on Selection Sunday.
"The Selection Committee told us that Kentucky was tenth overall back in February with Texas A&M sixth and St. John's 16th. (St. John's) has been essentially flawless and an earned a Championship, so they have climbed, plus they only have four losses. (Texas A&M) had a four-game losing streak, but then got an elite win over Auburn. Kentucky has had mixed results but continued to add road damage, high end road win at Mizzou to finish. Kentucky's downside for the 2-seed race is the potential of ten overall losses (nine currently). I am continuing to re-evaluate."- Miller on Kentucky's case for a 2 seed
For Kentucky to get onto that 2 seed line, as Miller said, it will require the Wildcats make it to Saturday in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Not just that, but Kentucky fans will want to cheer for big threats, St. John's and Texas A&M, who could jump the Wildcats if they're not careful That includes a win on Thursday night against Oklahoma, and a win on Friday over 3 seed Alabama, who the Wildcats were swept by in the regular season. As any team should take things in the post season, Kentucky will be going one game at a time this week in Nashville.