Kentucky embraced the high-risk, high-reward pursuing Jayden Quaintance last offseason

Kentucky basketball got a gem in the transfer portal this off-season in Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance. The 6-10 big man has as high of an upside among NBA Draft prospects in college as just about anyone. Scouts drool over his incredible defensive ability, especially his shot blocking and explosiveness. But, Mark Pope and Kentucky knew it would come at a cost with him coming off an ACL injury, which is known to be hard to come back from.

It was worth being concerned about Quaintance continuing his high-level of production once he returned, but the biggest among the staff was if they can get him healthy while considering how long it would take. Quaintance had surgery for his season-ending injury in March, before Kentucky then pursued him in early April. The staff knew the risk they were taking putting a lot of their eggs in the Quaintance basket, but the confidence in the training staff to get him back on the court in a methodical way was a huge part in getting to where we are now. Fast-forward nine months later, and Quaintance is fresh off of his debut for Kentucky, shining in 17 minutes off the court as a difference-maker in their win over St. John's.

Mark Pope shared the story on Monday of he and the Kentucky staff's pursuit of Quaintance out of the portal. They knew the risk of him coming back from a major injury like that, but they knew that the reward at the the end of that long road would be so, so worth it. Quaintance and the training staff worked tirelessly to make his special moment on Saturday happen. A long time coming.

"When we first started talking to him, when he was in the portal, of course, we were exchanging medical information. And so I had a couple long sit downs with Brandon Wells, who's the best trainer in the business. He just is incredible. Brandon was not reluctant, but he was incredibly sober about like, 'Coach, do you understand what you're signing up for? Bringing someone in with this significant an injury?' It was an incredibly significant injury, and we and he was like, 'We can do it like we can do it, like, we can get him healthy, but it's going to be at an extremely high cost.' A bunch of stars aligned. JQ is the most diligent worker you will ever meet. In fact, Brandon Wells and Randy Towner and our performance team have said that every day, they're like every single thing we ask him to do, he does. ...In terms of the work of rehab, the discipline of all the hours he needed spending with his physical therapist, with the strength coach, with all of his mobility and flexibility. It was every moment, full energy, full power, never a second question. What we got was him being able to walk out on the court and do what he did on Saturday. You know, I thought I was going to play him four minutes in the game, and he just came out and was dominant from the get go. And so, a real credit to Randy Towner and Brandon Wells. They have put in so many hours with JQ, and Mikhail McLean, who's been his on-court coach, kind of getting him back to full health. And it's important in a moment like that that those guys get celebrated, because their work is a lot of times not seen, but their work and expertise is elite."

Quaintance had a massive impact in his Kentucky debut on Saturday, coming up with not just a couple of blocks, but his work on the offensive end, specifically on the glass, sparked a huge run in the second half that helped set the tone for the rest of the way as Kentucky never looked back. It was a special day for Quaintance, the trainers, the staff, and the entire team.