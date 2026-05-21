Could the "star player" Kentucky is missing already be on the roster?

There is a big concern surrounding Big Blue Nation right now, and it has to do with the “star player” for the 2026-27 season. Some feel that this roster does not have a star player, and it is really hard to be an elite team without one. The hope for fans right now is that Milan Momcilovic, who played at Iowa State last season, will pull his name out of the NBA Draft and transfer to Kentucky.

If the Wildcats were able to land Momcilovic, he would, without question, be their star player, but other schools like Louisville and St. John’s are in the race, plus he really wants to stay in the NBA Draft. I do agree that it is important for a team to have a star player, but I believe there is a world where the Wildcats already have one and BBN just isn’t expecting it yet.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The player that I am referring to is Furman transfer, Alex Wilkins. When watching the game film from last season on Wilkins' game after game, he proved that he is capable of scoring at an elite level. As a true freshman at Furman, Wilkins averaged 17.8 points, 4.7 assists, and two rebounds per game.

The 6’5 guard shot 46% from the field and 32.8% from three last season for the Paladins. The game that proved to me that Wilkins is capable of being a star for the Wildcats was the matchup with UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Furman hung around in this game, and the 21 points Wilkins put up on the board are a big reason why.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When watching Wilkins play, it is clear that his shiftiness and overall game will transfer over to the SEC very well, and I believe he is capable of scoring over 15 a night next season. Some are concerned about the jump from the SoCon to the SEC, but Wilkins’s style of play will make this transition easy.

If Kentucky lands Momcilovic, he will be the star for this team, but don’t be surprised when he and Wilkins are one of the better one-two punches in the SEC. Wilkins is going to turn himself into an NBA player in Lexington, and there is a world where he is able to do that this season. The 6’5 guard is about to put all of college basketball on notice this season in the Pope system.

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