Mo Williams talks about Kentucky's backcourt duo of Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins

Kentucky basketball's first two additions in the transfer portal this offseason was point guard Zoom Diallo and two-guard Alex Wilkins. The staff solidified the starting backcourt very quickly and they did so by bringing in two guards who will compliment each other well. We already heard Mark Pope's thoughts on the duo in one of his social media Q-and-A's last week, but Mo Williams is also all-in on the backcourt duo.

Pope called the two 'elite creators', saying that was one of the biggest priorities they had when recruiting the portal this offseason. As for Mo Williams, he thinks very similar.

“I think they mirror each other," Williams told UK Sports Network last week. "I mean, you can’t find a better fit. Two different guys. Zoom is more what we call bully ball. Like, he’ll put that shoulder into you. He’ll get downhill. Alex is more shifty. He’s more shifty, more length. Both of those guys are really, really terrific. We’re going to ask those guys to do a lot for us this year, so we’re excited about our vision for how they can play together. Both of them can do a lot of things with the ball, without the ball. ...It’ll be tough on opposing teams, how they’re going to game plan to guard those two."

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) brings the ball up court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As a former point guard, earning NBA All-Star honors in his time in the league, no one knows what makes a great backcourt duo than Williams. He believes Kentucky's approach of having two ball-handlers alongside each other will pay off, just like it did for him with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he really elevated his game.

"I think I’ve been at my best in my career when I play with another guard, and I’ve had a lot of success in those environments, so this is kind of normal to me," Williams said of Diallo and Wilkins playing together. "I think this is the way to go. It’s a successful way to play. As long as you can play fast, and that’s our plan, is to play fast enough where we have the advantage."

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kentucky is aiming to get back to that fun system we saw in year one, which was a really fast pace with a ton of movement. That's exactly why they have built the backcourt they have, with guys like Kam Williams, Ousmane N'Daiye and Justin McBride, who are capable of stretching the floor and knock down threes.

This backcourt duo is perfectly capable of making a ton of noise next season in Lexington and their coaches are behind them all the way.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.