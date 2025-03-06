Despite locking up a top 8 seed in Nashville Kentucky still has a lot to play for vs. Missouri
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats only have one more game left in the regular season, and it is a very important one. The Wildcats got some help over the last few days and have locked up a single bye in the SEC Tournament.
If the Wildcats are able to take down the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, they have a chance to move way up the seeding in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.
So, the worst-case scenario for the Wildcats is the eighth seed. If they win in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, they can move up the bracket.
Winning this game would also help put the Wildcats in an even better position to be a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, as it would add another Quad 1 win to a great resume.
Kentucky would also finish with a winning conference record if they were able to take down a Missouri team that has struggled of late.
If the Wildcats want to avoid playing Auburn on Friday in the SEC tournament (assuming Kentucky wins their Thursday game), they need to win this game on Saturday.
It is excellent that the Wildcats were able to lock up a bye without having to win on Saturday, but there is still a lot on the table for Kentucky in this game.
Missouri has been struggling, and it will be senior night for the Tigers, so Pope's team needs to be ready for a battle. Missouri scores a lot of points, so the Wildcats will need a defensive performance to match the one they put up against LSU.