Dick Vitale gives the Kentucky Wildcats a preseason ranking for the 2025-26 season
Mark Pope has a team for the upcoming college basketball season that could be one of the best in the nation. Thanks to high school recruiting, the transfer portal, and retaining players from last year's roster, the Wildcats are set to be scary good in year two under Pope.
College basketball legend Dick Vitale recently listed his top 12 teams in college hoops ahead of next season, and he listed the Wildcats 11th. This has Kentucky third in the SEC behind only the defending national champion Florida Gators and John Calipari-led Arkansas Razorbacks.
Here is what Vitale had to say about his thoughts on the Wildcats this season, "Mark Pope reloads again, folks. Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison will be looking to lead an incredible group of transfers, including Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate. The Wildcats are roaring loud in Lexington."
There are a bunch of talented teams this season in college basketball, but at least ten teams could be debated as the best team in the nation, and many believe Kentucky falls into that conversation.
Coach Pope's deep roster includes Otega Oweh, who could win SEC Player of the Year, and a bunch of elite transfers. There is NBA talent all over this roster, which is something Pope was missing a year ago.
Vitale is a big believer in Pope, and it is clear that he believes year two is going to be special for the Wildcat's new coach. Big Blue Nation would love to see Vitale in Rupp Arena calling a game this season.