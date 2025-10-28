Dick Vitale shares the most impressive team he has seen so far this season
There is no one more beloved in college basketball than Dick Vitale, and he seems to be very excited about the upcoming college basketball season. There are some really good teams this year, which should make for a great season.
On Twitter yesterday, Vitale shared which team has impressed him most so far this season, and his answer was the Kentucky Wildcats.
Here is what Vitale had to say about the Wildcats in a recent tweet, "The most impressive TEAM from the elite conferences I have seen early is definitely KENTUCKY"
This quote from Vitale should have Big Blue Nation excited, as he has been around college basketball for a very long time.
Dickie V is not wrong about what he is saying, though, as the Wildcats looked dominant vs. #1 Purdue on Friday. Coach Pope's team looks like it will be one of the best in college basketball this season, thanks to the elite depth.
Analysts wanted to see Coach Pope's Wildcats be better on the glass and on defense this season, and all offseason, we have heard that this team should be excellent in these areas. The offseason came to an end, and Big Blue Nation got an answer to these questions as they were dominant on defense and rebounding the ball against Purdue.
The Wildcats held Purdue, whose offense is ranked #1 in KenPom, to only 65 points and dominated the Boilermakers on the glass, outrebounding them 42-30.
It is well known that Pope is always going to have an excellent offense, but if his team is good in the other aspects of the game, it will be a very fun season to be a Kentucky fan.
The depth was also evident in the win over Purdue as the Wildcats were extremely fresh the whole game, and it was obvious in the second half that the Boilermakers were starting to get gassed.
The Wildcats are going to be playing a very tough non-conference schedule this season, so it will be clear how good this team is early in the season.
Kentucky is also awaiting the return of Jayden Quaintance, who could be the best defender in all of college basketball. Once he is back from his ACL tear, it will take this basketball team to another level. If the Wildcats can continue to improve on what we saw against Purdue, this very well could be the best team in all of college basketball.