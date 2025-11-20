Does Kentucky coach Mark Pope handle losses the wrong way?
The loss to Michigan State has Kentucky fans frustrated and looking for answers. This was the Wildcats' second loss in five games, and they just don't look like an elite team.
Obviously, Michigan State has an elite all-time head coach in Tom Izzo, and he outcoached Mark Pope in this game for 40 minutes. Izzo's team did the little things right and flat out looked like the team that wanted this game more than the Wildcats did.
Kentucky fans can stand losing a game, but when they aren't putting in the same level of effort as the opponent, that is when fans get upset.
After the game came to an end, it took Coach Pope around an hour to come out and talk to the media. When Pope finally got out to speak with the media, he just seemed defeated and depressed.
Obviously, you don't want a coach to be happy after a loss, but having a coach show some fire is a good thing, and in this interview, fire was not what Pope showed.
Some have used the word pouty to describe how Pope seemed after the game. It almost seemed like he was trying to show that he lost his voice screaming during the game, but he has never sounded like this after a victory.
Big Blue Nation loves Coach Pope, and no one is going to give up on him anytime soon, but he needs to change the way he handles a loss. A fanbase needs a strong leader when a team is facing adversity, and it didn't seem like that's what Coach Pope was after the loss to the Spartans.
This was something that fans heard about Pope when he came to Lexington from BYU, and it just isn't a good look for the Kentucky program. He seemed weak after the loss, which has Big Blue Nation even more concerned.
The good news is the Wildcats have a lot of tough games left in non-conference play, and the hope is that they are able to get some big wins and write the ship on these two losses.
Coach Pope has a ton of talent on this team, and fans need to trust that he is going to be able to turn things around. Fans would love to see moving forward, Coach Pope handle the losses a little differently, but if he starts winning, this is hopefully something we won't worry about much.