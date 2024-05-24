ESPN explains why some NBA teams have Reed Sheppard as their number one prospect
Where Reed Sheppard goes in the upcoming NBA Draft will be very interesting as there are a ton of spots he could fluctuate between.
Some believe Sheppard will go with the number three pick to the Houston Rockets or the number four pick to the San Antonio Spurs. All we know for sure is that according to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, Sheppard won't make it past the fifth pick.
These two believe Sheppard is the top player on many teams' draft boards thanks to the efficient and elite numbers he put up during his time in Lexington. They also said that teams like the Rockets, who like to use analytics, will be interested in Sheppard.
The more we hear about the upcoming draft, the more it feels like Sheppard is going to be drafted third overall by the Rockets.
Givony and Woo had this to say about what NBA teams think of Sheppard, "Sheppard measured a little bigger than expected at 6-3 in shoes while testing a 42-inch vertical leap in Chicago. He also looked like the clear-cut best shooter in the draft every time he had a ball in his hands -- both at the combine and his pro day in Los Angeles this week. Several teams have said that Sheppard's statistical profile -- with his incredible scoring efficiency (56% FG%, 52% 3P%, 83% FT%) combined with his excellent steal, block and passing metrics -- have him ranked as the No. 1 prospect in their draft models, something that surely has caught the attention of analytically inclined front offices, such as the Houston Rockets. With the premium that NBA teams are increasingly placing on perimeter shooting, it's hard to see Sheppard dropping below the top 5, with his fit in San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama looking especially strong at the Spurs' No. 4 pick."