Which NBA team is the best fit for Reed Sheppard?
Reed Sheppard is getting ready to hear his name called at the 2024 NBA Draft, but which team makes the most sense fit-wise for the sharpshooter from Kentucky?
Shervon Fakhimi of Clutch Points believes that the two teams that make the most sense for Sheppard when it comes to fit are the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Rockets have outstanding young players in the front court and an elite guard in Jalen Green who could benefit from a player like Sheppard whose job will be to shoot the ball when he is open from deep and pass to his open teammates.
Here are Fakhimi's thoughts on Sheppard's fit with the Rockets, "Sheppard and Jalen Green can form a very dynamic backcourt alongside Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Houston’s bevy of talented young wings. The fit is great. He’d be a great pick for the Rockets."
The other team that is a good fit for Sheppard, according to Fakhimi, is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs need a player to help Victor Wembanyama get the ball and good spots but can also shoot the ball. Sheppard can do both of these things and would be a really good fit.
Here is Fakhimi's reasoning for San Antonio being a good fit for Sheppard, "His shooting can help give Wembanyama more space to operate. Sheppard can also get him the ball in more advantageous spots with his playmaking ability. Wembanyama can also cover for any shortcomings Sheppard may have defensively. The fit is absolutely there. If the Spurs have the chance to select Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft, they shouldn't hesitate."
Both of these teams would be solid landing spots for Sheppard. The Rockets have the third pick, and the Spurs have the fourth and eighth picks.