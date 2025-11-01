ESPN picks the winner between Kentucky and Nicholls
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to get the season started on Tuesday after a very long offseason. Vibes among Big Blue Nation are very interesting right now, knowing the Wildcats got a massive win over #1 Purdue in an exhibition last Friday, but backed that win up with an ugly loss to Georgetown.
Kentucky was without both Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen in this game, and the hope is these two guards will be ready on Tuesday as the Wildcats are set to host Nicholls.
Knowing that both of the Wildcats' games so far this season have come against solid teams, the hope is that this game against Nicholls can be a morale booster for Pope's team. Nicholls is ranked 225th in KenPom, with their offense being 258th and the defense being ranked 181st.
In the loss to Georgetown, the Wildcats struggled in every part of the game, so hopefully the next few practices can have the Wildcats ready for this game against a lesser opponent in Nicholls.
On offense, there seemed to be no action for the Wildcats, so hopefully Lowe and Aberdeen are able to play in this game to get the offense rolling. On defense, the Wildcats were being beaten in every aspect as they were losing one-on-one battles to the rim and getting screened out of the play. These things need to be fixed between now and Tuesday, when the Wildcats host Nicholls.
The first big game of the season for Kentucky is against their rival, the Louisville Cardinals, on November 11th in the KFC Yum Center. Kentucky needs to use its next two games as opportunities to figure out its offense and defense to prepare for a Louisville team that looks really good.
Let's take a look at ESPN's projection of the matchup between Kentucky and Nicholls.
ESPN prediction between Kentucky and Nicholls
Right now, ESPN gives Pope's Wildcats a 97.4% chance to win this game at home and get the season started with a victory. Throughout the week, we will see updates on Lowe and Aberdeen to know if these two will be on the floor, but Big Blue Nation is very excited to see how the offense will run with these two active.
The loss to Georgetown was not a pretty one, but luckily it will not go on the record, so the Wildcats will have a chance to get a bounce-back win and start the season 1-0.