The college basketball world is starting to notice the upside of this Kentucky big

Heading into this season, fans didn’t expect to see true freshman center Malachi Moreno on the floor much. Many thought he would back up Brandon Garriosn until Jayden Quaintance was ready to take the floor. Quickly into the season, it was clear that Moreno was going to take over for Garrison as the starter, and then Quaintance has missed more time, so it truly has been the Moreno show.

Kentucky fans have loved this as Moreno is a Kentucky native. Some might forget, but Moreno was a McDonald’s All-American, so the recruiting analysts did believe in his upside. Moreno played his high school career at Great Crossing in Georgetown, so some were concerned how Kentucky high school competition as a big man would translate for Moreno at the next level.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes to the basket during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He quickly proved that he is able to hold his own at this level. At times, Moreno has been pushed around but it is clear that as he continues to develop as a player, he will be really good in the future for Mark Pope’s Wildcats.

Christopher Kline of Yahoo Sports wrote an article listing five under-the-radar freshmen in college basketball with the potential to breakout in March. Moreno was one of the players on this list.

Here is what Kline had to say about the Wildcats freshman seven-footer:" Moreno is an impressive defensive anchor, averaging 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes with a constant presence on the glass. He's built for the pros, listed at 250 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan that engulfs space around the basket. His fleetness of foot - the ability to slide out in space and recover quickly in drop coverage - should have Moreno in the discussion among the very best defensive prospects in his class.”

Kline is correct that Moreno is one of the more underrated freshman defenders in his class. Moreno is going to continue to get better on the defensive end of the floor as he adapts to the physicality of college basketball. On the offensive side of the floor, Moreno is going to develop, but he is getting better game by game. It really all comes back to physicality. His footwork down low on offense is elite, but Moreno needs to trust his feet.

It will be interesting to see if Moreno tests the NBA waters after the season or if he just prepares for the next season. Obviously, Moreno is not going to want to go pro in this elite draft class but hearing what NBA scouts think of him can be helpful. Moreno, more than likely, will be back in Lexington next season, and he will be one of the better bigs in the SEC.