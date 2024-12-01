ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Clemson in the ACC/SEC Challenge
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Clemson Tigers on the road to represent the SEC in the SEC/ACC Challenge. This event is going to be huge for the SEC to prove that they are truly the best conference in college hoops this season.
The Clemson Tigers were a dominant team last season, but they did lose some key players. Despite losing some elite talent, Clemson is off to a 7-1 start, but this game against Kentucky will, without a doubt, be the Tiger's toughest test thus far.
Clemson's one loss came against Boise State on the road. The Tigers have a win over Penn State as a part of their resume.
This is going to be the first true road test of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats, so it won't be an easy game for Coach Pope's team to win. It will be interesting to see how this team plays in a true road environment, as they will play in some tough ones this season in SEC play.
ESPN gives a slight edge to the Clemson Tigers as they have a 50.6% chance to get the win. The Clemson fans will be fired up for this matchup as the top ten Wildcats will be coming into their house. The environment should be rowdy, making it tough for the Wildcats to walk away with the victory.
Coach Pope is going to learn a lot about his team in this game and this week in general, as after the matchup with Clemson, Kentucky will play Gonzaga in Seattle. Coach Pope and his Wildcats will look to prove ESPN wrong on Tuesday.