ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Tennessee in the Sweet 16
For the first time since 2019, the Kentucky Wildcats have made it to the Sweet 16 thanks to a win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Kentucky fans haven't seen their team in the second weekend of the Big Dance in what feels like an eternity, so the excitement in Lexington is palpable.
The win over Illinois sets up a date with the Tennessee Volunteers in Indianapolis, with a spot in the Elite Eight up for grabs.
Interestingly enough, the Kentucky Wildcats have beaten the Vols twice already this season and will look to do it a third time when it matters the most. Kentucky has proven to be a problematic matchup for the Vols and Mark Pope will hope that continues in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite having beaten the Vols twice ESPN doesn't like Kentucky's chances in this game as they give the Wildcats a 36.9% chance to get the win.
Luckily for Kentucky Lamont Butler is good to go ahead of this matchup with the Vols. He didn't suit up in the first matchup and got hurt in the second matchup when the game was close.
The Wildcat's veteran point guard will be the x-factor for this team to take down the Vols for a third time in one season.
There will be a lot of orange and blue in Indianapolis, so this Sweet 16 matchup should have an elite atmosphere. Coach Pope and the Wildcats would love to once again prove ESPN and Vegas wrong by taking down the Tennessee Volunteers.