ESPN predicts the winner between the #19 Kentucky Wildcats and #15 Missouri Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats played their final game of the season in Rupp Arena, blowing out the LSU Tigers. Now, the team will prepare to hit the road to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers in the final game of the regular season.
This game has a lot of implications for seeding in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Kentucky would lock up a top eight seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament with a win, but they could still get it with a loss and some help.
A ranked road win for the Wildcats would likely also lock up a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament. All of this to say there is a lot on the line for Mark Pope's team on Saturday.
The Wildcats haven't won on a Saturday since February 8th when they took down South Carolina, so they will look to end this streak against Missouri.
The player Kentucky needs to look out for in this game is Missouri guard Caleb Grill, who leads the team in scoring averaging 14.3 points per game while shooting 43% from deep.
ESPN seems to think this is going to be a very close game, as they give the Wildcats a 47% chance to get the road win.
Kentucky looked the best they have in months on Tuesday against LSU so Big Blue Nation needs to hope that this carries over to Saturday. A win over Missouri would help the Wildcats bring a lot of momentum with them into the postseason.