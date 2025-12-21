Oakland's Greg Kampe Heaps Praise on Tom Izzo for Impact on His Career
The Michigan State Spartans knocked off the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-70 on Saturday afternoon as both schools wind down their respective non-conference schedules.
The in-state non-conference tilt between the two schools showcased two of the most respected coaches in the game in Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe.
Kampe and Izzo both rocked matching ugly Christmas sweaters with basketballs on them. Izzo wore one that said "Naughty" while Kampe wore one that said "Nice." The two go way back, and care deeply about the game of basketball and one another.
Kampe spoke extensively of his friendship with Izzo in a joint postgame press conference on Saturday.
"I would not be here today still if it wasn't for him," Kampe began. "I mean, what he's done for me and our program...I'm getting choked up because it's true. He's helped me raise...I got really good players because I was able to pay some, and he's the one to help me do that. You know, he on his own, came down and did an event twice now for me that I've raised close to half a million dollars. Having someone who I respect, you've heard me say often he's the best coach in the game and I say that and I mean it. But having someone who is from the same path, we believe in the same things. ...But to have that...this relationship to me is the single most important relationship I've had in my professional career."
Izzo did nothing but grin and nod, especially when Kampe mentioned about how they both believe in the same things when it comes to college basketball.
There's no doubt that there's a special bond between Kampe and Izzo, shaped by basketball that exists both inside and outside the lines.