ESPN predicts the winner between the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks
One of the most highly anticipated games of the 2024-25 college basketball season is John Calipari's return to Lexington, and that game will be coming up on Saturday.
The start of SEC play has not gone well for the Razorbacks, as they are 1-6 in conference play, with another tough test coming up on Saturday. The Razorbacks lost their freshman phenom Boogie Fland for the season, which is a massive blow as he was the team's best offensive weapon. Fland was committed to Kentucky before Coach Calipari made the move to Arkansas.
Kentucky will be coming into this game riding the high of beating their rival Tennessee in Knoxville without two key players. Hopefully, Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr will be able to give it a go on Saturday. Both Butler and Carr are dealing with nagging injuries and are banged up.
Carr tried to play against Tennessee but got blown by on defense in his first defensive possession and didn't see the floor again. Kentucky needs a healthy version of Butler and Carr back on the floor soon.
ESPN doesn't seem to think the Wildcats will have all that much trouble taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks in Calipari's return as they give Kentucky an 81.8% chance to win.
There is going to be a lot of buzz in Lexington surrounding this basketball game despite the Hog's early season struggles. This game is a must-win for the Wildcats if they are going to get a top four seed in the SEC Tournament.