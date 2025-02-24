ESPN predicts the winner in Kentucky's final four games of SEC play
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to get into the final stretch of the SEC slate, which includes a few incredibly challenging games. Kentucky's next four games include a road game against Oklahoma, a home matchup with #1 Auburn, a home game against LSU, and finally, the Wildcats end the season against Missouri on the road.
Kentucky's worst-case scenario in these four games needs to be 2-2, but if they could find a way to go 3-1, it would likely lock up a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's take a look at ESPN's predictions for the Wildcat's final four games of the regular season.
@Oklahoma: 60.8% chance to win
Vs. #1 Auburn: 36.2% chance to win
Vs. LSU: 86.1% chance to win
@ #15 Missouri: 47.3% chance to win
This means ESPN is predicting the Wildcats to go 2-2 over their final four games which would make Mark Pope's team 9-9 in SEC play. This would likely make Kentucky a four seed in the NCAA Tournament and the eighth seed in the SEC Tournament.
Knowing all of the injuries the Wildcats have dealt with this season, that would not be a bad year one for Coach Pope. This team will be capable of making a run in the NCAA Tournament, but it would take a healthy roster to get it done.
Coach Pope hasn't had any proven NCAA Tournament success, so he would love to get this narrative away from the Kentucky program with a deep run in March. This veteran Kentucky team is more than capable of getting this done.