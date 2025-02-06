ESPN's Chris Russo calls Kentucky fans 'sports unsophisticated' for not giving John Calipari an ovation
On Saturday, John Calipari walked into Rupp Arena, and his Arkansas Razorbacks dominated the Kentucky Wildcats. This momentum win was clearly important for Arkansas as they just beat Texas on the road and have won two straight.
Yesterday, on First Take in Chris "Mad Dog," Russo's segment called "What's Mad Dog Mad About," Russo went off on Kentucky fans for booing Calipari in his return to Lexington. Russo called the Kentucky fans who booed Calipari in Rupp Arena "sports unsophisticated" for not giving the former Kentucky coach an ovation.
Stephen A. Smith responded to Russo's comments by discussing the struggles Coach Calipari had in his final seasons in Lexington, and this is why fans were frustrated with the lack of recent success. Smith also discussed how Calipari is the enemy now, and fans are supposed to boo the opposing head coach.
At the end of the day, the reality is there was no chance that Calipari was going to hear cheers when he took the floor. Calipari will have his time to receive a standing ovation from the Rupp Arena crowd, but this game was not that moment.
Kentucky fans also feel that ESPN analysts like Seth Greenberg and Mad Dog Russo need to stop telling them how to feel about their former coach and how they should have reacted at his return.
Greenberg and Russo are not Kentucky fans and didn't grow up with this basketball program, which is why BBN is upset that these two are sharing thoughts on how Kentucky should or should not have reacted on Saturday.