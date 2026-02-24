Full Savannah Bananas 2026 TV Schedule: Dates and How to Watch

The Savannah Bananas will embark on another barnstorming tour around America this summer and the action kicks off this weekend as the club tries to make its spin on baseball an even bigger part of the sporting landscape.

What's already been a meteoric rise in popularity figures to be buoyed by stepping into a much more robust broadcasting package. ESPN announced on Tuesday that they have an exclusive streaming package with the Bananas that will put all 25 games on the network's platform.

This builds on last year's partnership that brought 12 contests to air. The two parties started working together in 2022 with the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland and select live game coverage.

A full schedule and viewing guide is below.

Savannah Bananas 2026 Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network February 28 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas ESPN App, Disney+ March 14 8 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas ESPN App, Disney+ March 28 10 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas ESPN App, Disney+ April 25 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas ESPN App, Disney+ May 2 8 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App May 23 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas ESPN App, Disney+ May 29 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Coconuts ESPN App, Disney+ June 13 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters ESPN App, Disney+ June 19 7 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App June 20 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App June 21 3 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App June 27 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App June 28 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App July 23 7 p.m. Party Animals v. Bananas ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App July 24 8 p.m. Firefighters vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App July 25 5 p.m. Firefighters vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App July 26 4 p.m. Firefighters vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

July 31 9 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App August 1 8 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App August 7 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App August 8 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App August 15 8 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App August 21 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App August 22 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App August 29 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

