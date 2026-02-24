SI

Full Savannah Bananas 2026 TV Schedule: Dates and How to Watch

There will be even more Savannah Bananas action available to viewers this season.
Kyle Koster|
Savannah Bananas will have 25 games available in 2026.
Savannah Bananas will have 25 games available in 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Savannah Bananas will embark on another barnstorming tour around America this summer and the action kicks off this weekend as the club tries to make its spin on baseball an even bigger part of the sporting landscape.

What's already been a meteoric rise in popularity figures to be buoyed by stepping into a much more robust broadcasting package. ESPN announced on Tuesday that they have an exclusive streaming package with the Bananas that will put all 25 games on the network's platform.

This builds on last year's partnership that brought 12 contests to air. The two parties started working together in 2022 with the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland and select live game coverage.

A full schedule and viewing guide is below.

Savannah Bananas 2026 Television Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Game

Network

February 28

7 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

ESPN App, Disney+

March 14

8 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Bananas

ESPN App, Disney+

March 28

10 p.m.

Clowns vs. Bananas

ESPN App, Disney+

April 25

7 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Bananas

ESPN App, Disney+

May 2

8 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

May 23

7 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

ESPN App, Disney+

May 29

7 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Coconuts

ESPN App, Disney+

June 13

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Firefighters

ESPN App, Disney+

June 19

7 p.m.

Clowns vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

June 20

7 p.m.

Bananas vs. Clowns

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

June 21

3 p.m.

Bananas vs. Clowns

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

June 27

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Party Animals

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

June 28

4 p.m.

Bananas vs. Party Animals

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

July 23

7 p.m.

Party Animals v. Bananas

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

July 24

8 p.m.

Firefighters vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

July 25

5 p.m.

Firefighters vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

July 26

4 p.m.

Firefighters vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

July 31

9 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

August 1

8 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

August 7

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

August 8

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

August 15

8 p.m.

Clowns vs. Bananas

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

August 21

8 p.m.

Coconuts vs. Bananas

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App

August 22

8 p.m.

Coconuts vs. Bananas

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

August 29

7 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App

