Full Savannah Bananas 2026 TV Schedule: Dates and How to Watch
The Savannah Bananas will embark on another barnstorming tour around America this summer and the action kicks off this weekend as the club tries to make its spin on baseball an even bigger part of the sporting landscape.
What's already been a meteoric rise in popularity figures to be buoyed by stepping into a much more robust broadcasting package. ESPN announced on Tuesday that they have an exclusive streaming package with the Bananas that will put all 25 games on the network's platform.
This builds on last year's partnership that brought 12 contests to air. The two parties started working together in 2022 with the ESPN+ Original series Bananaland and select live game coverage.
A full schedule and viewing guide is below.
Savannah Bananas 2026 Television Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Network
February 28
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
ESPN App, Disney+
March 14
8 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
ESPN App, Disney+
March 28
10 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
ESPN App, Disney+
April 25
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
ESPN App, Disney+
May 2
8 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
May 23
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
ESPN App, Disney+
May 29
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Coconuts
ESPN App, Disney+
June 13
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
ESPN App, Disney+
June 19
7 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
June 20
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
June 21
3 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
June 27
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
June 28
4 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
July 23
7 p.m.
Party Animals v. Bananas
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
July 24
8 p.m.
Firefighters vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
July 25
5 p.m.
Firefighters vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
July 26
4 p.m.
Firefighters vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
July 31
9 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
August 1
8 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
August 7
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
August 8
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
August 15
8 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
August 21
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN App
August 22
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
August 29
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN App
Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster