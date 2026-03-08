ESPN's Dick Vitale sounds off on the state of Kentucky basketball

Overall, Kentucky's regular season was not close to the acceptable standard at the program. It was a season filled with a few big and important wins, but there were also plenty of bad losses that stick on a team's resume, therefore giving fans a 19-12 finish on the season.

During Kentucky's season-finale in Rupp Arena that included them going down 11-0 to start and down as much as 20 points in the game, there was a moment in the final minutes were the team attempted a big comeback, getting within one possession multiple times in the last minute of the game. During the abysmal performance by Kentucky throughout the game, ESPN's Dick Vitale had some very strong words about the team and the state of the program.

First off, he started out blatantly saying Kentucky's roster construction with this team was poor and that with the money they spent, could have put together something better.

"I'm gonna say this right here... win or lose. I've done several Kentucky games now. Win or lose, $22 million this team is, according to reports, is the NIL for their players. With $22 million, they could have put together a better roster than they did. ...I think a lot of schools would like the dollars and the support. Not only the money, they’ve got great support here. These Big Blue Nation fans are so passionate. They deserve better."

Feb 17, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks to his bench against the Georgia Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

But then, towards the end of the game when the Wildcats attempted the late comeback, Vitale stated that Kentucky fans should not be accepting moral victories, even if the score says what it says and he is completely right. Kentucky fans really do appreciate the fight from the team, but at some point, losses do add up and those moral victories come back to hurt you. That is why Kentucky is now playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament. That is not the standard of Kentucky basketball and credit to Vitale for continuing to state these things during Saturday's game.

Attempting a comeback is almost like a routine with this Kentucky team and twelve losses is a result of issues like that. Yes, you had comeback wins over the likes of Tennessee and Arkansas, but you also required ones against teams such as LSU and Mississippi State, who aren't exactly the best-of-the-best in the SEC.

Now, with all of the inconsistency from this team, all of it will be put to the test in the postseason, where it's win, or go home.