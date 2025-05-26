Everything Kentucky fans need to know about Otega Oweh's decision ahead of the deadline
Kentucky fans are all awaiting the decision from star guard Otega Oweh when it comes to his future, but the good news for Big Blue Nation is they won't have to wait all that much longer.
The deadline for Oweh to pull his name out of the NBA Draft is May 28th at 11:59 pm, so the Wildcats will get their answer between now and Wednesday night.
Oweh has gone deeper into this process than many would have imagined, but during the process, he has been very clear that he was going to put everything he had into making a run at the NBA. During this same interview, Oweh was asked if it was true that he would be back at Kentucky if he wasn't a projected first-round pick. Oweh didn't come out and say that this is 100% factual but also said that this isn't far from the truth.
Many of the current mock drafts don't have Oweh being selected at all, which means the signs point to him coming back to Lexington. Oweh has millions of dollars waiting on him at school in NIL money, and it makes a lot of sense for him to come back for one more year playing for Mark Pope.
Oweh has gotten the feedback he was looking for from NBA scouts, and he could use one more season in Lexington to work on these things while making millions, being an All-American/SEC Player of the Year candidate, and having a shot to win a national title for the Kentucky Wildcats.
A decision will be coming in the near future for the Kentucky star, but all signs point to a return to Lexington.