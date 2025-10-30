Field Of 68 on Kentucky: 'They've got guys that aren't gonna play riding in Porsches'
One of the big offseason topics surrounding this Kentucky basketball team is how much money the Wildcats spent to put this roster together. The word around town is that this roster costs around 22 million dollars, which is quite crazy.
This has led many to discuss how this should raise the expected ceiling for this basketball team, and that is true. Coach Pope has the most expensive roster in the sport, and this needs to end with excellent results. It looks like after the win over #1 Purdue, the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the nation.
On the Field Of 68 today, they discussed Kentucky, and John Henson had a very interesting quote.
Here is what Henson had to say about the Wildcats, "Kentucky was missing Quaintance and Lowe, and they still looked formidable, like they could beat anyone. They spent the money and got the returns like the Dodgers. The Dodgers are in the World Series because they have the most money. Kentucky is going to be in it, I think. Kentucky is a national championship contender by way of talent and the money that is put into that roster, and it is what it is. They go deep. There are some Cats who aren't going to play riding around in Porches over there."
Henson is correct about everything he said in this quote, and it is interesting that this seems to be so controversial. The Wildcats are, without a doubt, one of the best teams in college basketball, and they will be able to prove that sooner than later.
For some reason, a lot of people are trying to convince themselves that Mark Pope's team isn't elite, but the reality is the Wildcats are just that. Kentucky hasn't been Kentucky of late, and perhaps this is why folks aren't buying into this basketball team, but that will soon change.
Now Pope has an elite defense to go with his offense, which is going to make the Wildcats scary. Only once in his career as a head coach has Pope had a top 50 defense, and it sounds like this season he will have a top ten, potentially top five defense.
Others might complain about Kentucky knowing the Wildcats do have so much money in this roster, but Big Blue Nation will not be apologizing if they win a national title this season. It looks like Pope has a real shot to bring Kentucky back to glory this season.