The gameplan for Kentucky to beat Florida will be different than most would imagine

The first time the Kentucky Wildcats matched up with the Florida Gators, Mark Pope’s team fell short on the road, but Big Blue Nation left this game feeling like they are capable of taking down the defending National Champions. The Gators were hot heading into this game, and they are still hot, playing like one of the best teams in college basketball.

Florida has already won the SEC Regular Season Title, but they are playing to improve their seed in the NCAA Tournament. There is a world where the Gators could be a one seed if they take down the Wildcats in Rupp Arena on Saturday.

The point in bringing all of this up is that Florida is going to come into this game playing elite basketball and really wanting this win. Kentucky will be the more desperate team on Saturday, knowing a loss will more than likely mean the Wildcats are playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

When these two teams first met on Valentines Day the big concern was the rebouding and big men of this Florida team. The conversation was how can Pope’s team slow the best frontcourt in college basketball. Kentucky ended up losing by a wide margin on the boards and all of the bigs for Florida played well but I didn’t personally feel that this was the difference in the game.

The difference in the game was Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar going off in this ball game. Lee scored 22 points and Klavzar scored 19. The two combined to go 9-18 from three and just killed Pope’s team from deep.

Feb 28, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) handles the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The reality is it is hard to see a world where the Wildcats shut down the Florida frontcourt and backcourt. I’d rather see Kentucky stay out on the guards and make their day from three tough. Kentucky was over helping down low against the Gators and this led to open looks for these two Gator guards. Collin Chandler and Denzel Aberdeen need to stay out on these guards and hope that the Kentucky bigs are able to defend the bigs of Florida well.

This conversation right here is exactly why the Gators are so tough to beat. They are really good all over the floor and their depth is elite. The reality is very simple Big Blue Nation can live with Florida making contested two-point shots but if open threes start to fall for this team the Wildcats will not have any kind of shot to win.