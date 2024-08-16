Former Kentucky basketball star predicted to become an NBA superstar this season
One player who had a breakout season in the NBA last year was former Kentucky Wildcat Tyrese Maxey. He was an All-Star and averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers.
His points per game was good for 11th in the NBA and his assists per contest were good for 20th in the league. His play last season elevated him to a star in the NBA, but does he have a chance to become a superstar this season?
According to Kylan Watson of Last Word On Sports, he is one of three players set to become a superstar in the NBA this season. The other two players are Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren.
Maxey and the 76ers will be one of the best teams in the NBA, and with him and Joel Embiid side by side, they have a legit chance to win it all this season.
There is a world where Maxey averages 30 points per game this season, even with Embiid on the floor healthy. Maxey is one of the young stars in the NBA, and this season, he will push his game to the next level.
Here is Watson's reasoning for listing Maxey as an NBA player set to become a superstar this season.
"The Philadelphia 76ers had one of the best offseason in the Joel Embiid era this summer. They have created one of the deepest rosters in the association. Whether all of these pieces come together or not depends on the offseason development of Tyrese Maxey as a point guard. This will be his second full season as the full-time starting point guard for the Sixers. It will be up to him to make sure he puts his teammates in the best position to put the ball in the basket. Last season, Maxey improved as a passer, averaging 6.2 assists per game which is a new career high for him. As a result of his improved passing ability, he showed that he can be an elite point guard in this league. If he can continue to increase his assist numbers by playing within the offense and develops a mid-range jump shot not only will he be one of the best players on the Sixers roster, but he can make a superstar-level jump. Also, the Sixers will be in great shape to win their first NBA title since 1983."- Kylan Watson