Mark Pope on Collin Chandler: "He wants the moment"

Kentucky basketball kept their hot streak going on Saturday as they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 72-63. In a that featured an ugly offensive showing for much of the game, especially in the first half as both teams were a combined 15-53 overall from the field, Kentucky had to come up big in the final minutes to pull away and that's exactly what they did.

WIth the help of Otega Oweh, who had 20 of his 23 points in the second half, Kentucky had a three-point lead with 1:05 left, and it was Collin Chandler who made the dagger three to put his team up 66-60 with 47 seconds left, where the Wildcats were then able to escape with the nine-point win. That's yet another game where Chandler came up with a big play for his team. Against LSU, he made the game-winning assist. Against Tennessee, he poured in four threes. Then, against Texas, had 14 of his 18 points in the second half while playing with the flu. Time and time again, Chandler continues to come up with winning plays. After Saturday's win, Mark Pope raved about his recent performances, saying he really 'wants the moment' when the lights are brightest.

"He loves the moment. He wants it. He wants the moment," Pope said of Chandler after Saturday's win over Ole Miss. "He's the one who ran up to me at LSU when everything went wrong last couple days, like, I want to throw the pass. Today, you know, two technical free throws that were pretty important early, kind of tone setting. He's like, let me go get these and he wants that shot, and you have to be wired a little different to do that. It's fun to watch him grow."

BBN knew Chandler was built different after his pass on the last play at LSU, but especially after his impressive showing against Texas where he played very well all while being sick. He didn't let sickeness slow him down, and he certainly is not going to stop trying to step up in big moments. Here is what Pope had to say after his Michael Jordan-esque performance against Texas: "Cold sweats in bed for three straight days, and then get up and come compete in a game, and for him to come perform like he did tonight, I thought he was elite."

Now, he is continuing to shine in the moment. Every team needs a player like that, and Chandler is showing he can really be that guy.