Former Kentucky basketball star rocking Arkansas gear in picture with John Calipari
It was a strange college basketball offseason, and at the center of the strangeness were the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky coach John Calipari decided it was time to move on and took the head coaching job at Arkansas. Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart then hired BYU coach and former Wildcat Mark Pope to be the new Kentucky head coach.
Once the dust settled on these two moves and the new coaches had their rosters come together, one of the biggest questions was who would former Kentucky players support: Kentucky or Coach Calipari?
One former Wildcat star just made this discussion even more interesting as he was at the Arkansas practice facility wearing an Arkansas shirt and shorts. That was former Kentucky star P.J. Washington, who is now with the Dallas Mavericks.
It's not to say that Washington no longer supports Kentucky, but this does mean he will be rooting for Coach Calipari this season. This is completely understandable, as Coach Cal is the person who got Washington to where he is today with the Mavs.
Kentucky fans will just have to understand that while all of the former players will still be part of Big Blue Nation for life, they are also going to be supporting Coach Calipari at his new stop in Fayetteville.
Washington was traded to the Mavericks mid-season last year and helped the team make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. Washington, alongside superstar Luka Doncic, will look to do the same this season and bring home a championship.