Former Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe has found a new home in the Big East

Heading into the 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season, there were a ton of expectations for point guard Jaland Lowe, but these expectations were quickly damaged. In the Blue-White Game, Lowe went down with a shoulder injury, but he was able to make a return. For weeks, Lowe was in and out of the lineup as his shoulder kept popping out of place, and finally, he felt enough was enough, and had the surgery to repair his shoulder.

Kentucky was really missing a point guard this season with Lowe not on the floor, and this caused issues for the offense, which really struggled at times. Once Lowe was done for the year, fans wondered if he would return to Lexington for another season or hit the transfer portal. Lowe spoke to the media in the postseason, and some thought his words made it seem like he was going to return, but he was the first Wildcat to hit the portal.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Fans wondered where Lowe would end up next after hitting the portal, and they got their answer today as he will be heading to the Big East to play for the Georgetown Hoyas. This is a Georgetown team that came into Rupp Arena and beat Kentucky last preseason in an exhibition game right after the Wildcats took down preseason #1 Purdue.

The Hoyas have some solid pieces returning to their team next season, and adding a point guard like Lowe could have Georgetown looking to compete in the Big East. While it didn’t work out for Lowe in Lexington, Kentucky, fans are very aware that he is a good player and more than capable of having a great season at Georgetown.

Jan 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) waits for his name to be called during player introductions before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This is such an important offseason for Pope that it was imperative he went and found a new point guard to run the show, but Lowe is a player who could average 15 or more points per game in the Big East. Some might forget, but he did this the season prior to coming to Kentucky in the ACC, playing for the Pitt Panthers.

Pope is looking to replace Lowe with either Rob Wright III from BYU or Zoom Diallo from Washington, but the Wildcats are in the conversation with some other really good point guards in the portal. I don’t expect the point guard position to be an issue for Pope and the Wildcats next season like it was during his first two years in Lexington.