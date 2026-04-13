Mark Pope has a second elite point guard visiting Kentucky this week

Heading into this transfer portal cycle, Big Blue Nation knew Mark Pope would have to add a player at point guard, and then, when Jaland Lowe hit the portal, it was time for a full rebuild of the position. During the entire Pope tenure in Lexington, point guard has been an issue due to injuries and depth. The staff wants to make sure that is not the case this season.

Today, BYU transfer Rob Wright III is in Lexington for a visit, and the staff is looking to lock him down as the starting point guard. If Kentucky is able to land Wright III, this would be massive for the future of the position, but the Wildcats would still need a PG2. It seems like Pope has found the player he wants to come be the second point guard for Kentucky.

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It was just announced by Jon Rothstein that Colgate transfer guard Jalen Cox will take a visit to Lexington on Wednesday. Last season for the Raiders, Cox averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 52.1% from the field and 36.5% from three.

The best part about Cox’s game is his ability to defend. He has earned All-Defensive Team honors in back-to-back seasons, so while he is an elite scorer averaging 17.9 points per game, he can also defend. I don’t think there is a more perfect guard to be the backup in Lexington next season, but it is still to be seen if Cox would be willing to come be a backup.

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) dribbles the ball while Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) defends during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If he is willing to step into this role and Pope can land Wright III and Cox, the Wildcats will immediately have one of the best backcourts not only in the SEC but in all of college basketball. It would be very relieving for Kentucky to have an elite group of point guards, knowing how much of an issue this has been during Pope’s two years in Lexington.

Cox will be taking some visits early this week before he comes to Lexington on Wednesday, so fans need to hope that he doesn’t commit to one of these schools before ever setting foot on campus. This happens a lot in the portal, so Big Blue Nation will have to hope that Cox makes it to his visit on Wednesday. Fans should be very excited about the future of the point guard position.