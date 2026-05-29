2026-27 Kentucky basketball player preview: Zoom Diallo

Mark Pope found his guy quickly through the transfer portal to become the new starting point guard. Following Jaland Lowe's departure, Kentucky needed to go find a high-quality point guard to run the offense next season and they got a hidden gem in Zoom Diallo. In terms of the fit, there really isn't a better guy to run your offense than Diallo, especially how Pope likes it.

Heading into next season, Pope is aiming to get back to that fun, fast-paced style of play that he is known for playing. In his last year at BYU, the offense put up impressive shooting numbers. With that being a priority along with spacing, who better to facilitate things than Zoom Diallo? In talking with his former high school coach soon after his commitment to Kentucky, it's clear that the 6-4 guard is a pass-first type of player, doing whatever it takes to get the job done and that includes getting teammates involved.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) shoots a free throw against the Southern California Trojans during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the way Kentucky has assembled this roster, Diallo's fit is excellent. The Wildcats have the shooters around to let him facilate and space the floor, which is crucial in a successfully ran Mark Pope offense. Diallo's drive-and-kick ability is what should be utilized the most next season, allowing him to show off his quickness and court vision. Again, the shooters and scorers around him are what will allow him to thrive. Last season, the 6-4 guard averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 48.9% overall and 31.5% from three. His assist numbers are likely to increase with guys like Alex Wilkins and Kam Williams around him, including scorers at the four spot in Ousmane N'Daiye and Justin McBride.

What could Diallo's stats look like next season? Let's take a look.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) celebrates his team’s win against the Southern California Trojans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Points: 12.5 per game

Diallo put up a handful of 20-point games last season at Washington, but BBN shouldn't expect as much scoring in Lexington. Quite frankly, he will have a number of additional options around him to show off his playmaking than he did in his time with the Huskies. Guys like Kam Williams and Aex Wilkins will really ease the load for him on the perimeter and the good thing is he is known for his passing ability. With his quickness, it will allow him to get to the rim and score, so don't sleep on his ability to do that. Expect a good amount of scoring from him with playmaking being the priority.

Assists: 5.6 per game

I expect a rise in production in the assist department for Diallo at Kentucky. With the scorers around him, he'll have an endless ability to create for his teammates. Last season, injuries hurt Kentucky at the point guard spot and assuming things go better next season, Diallo should shine with who he will have around him. The 6-4 guard has three games where he notched double-digit assists and with even more weapons around him, he could go over that number next season at Kentucky.

Rebounds: 3.6 per game

Diallo has good size at point guard, which is going to benifit Kentucky a lot in a number of areas, and rebounding could be one of those. On the boards, don't expect much production given the size that Kentucky will have down low with 6-11 and 7-foot guys holding things in the frontcourt. Diallo's 6-4 height an bulky frame can help him grab some, but he shouldn't be expected to have a major impact on the glass.

Pope is looking to get back to playing an exciting brand of basketball and Diallo is exactly the guy he needed to run things next season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.