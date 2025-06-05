Former Kentucky star Anthony Davis shared his disliking of the state of college basketball
The landscape of college basketball has changed a lot over the last few years due to the transfer portal and NIL. As is the case with most things in life, there are positives and negatives to the NIL era of college athletics.
On the positive hand, the players are making life-changing money that can set up their futures. On the opposite side, it is taking away from what some love about college basketball which is pride in the school a player is a part of.
Recently, former Kentucky star and National Champion Anthony Davis sat down with Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated, and this conversation came up with the NBA superstar.
Davis had this to say to Sports Illustrated Andres in a recent interview, "It's tough because obviously, they didn't have that when I was in college. It kinda takes away from the game a little bit because of—and I'm not hating—it takes away from the integrity in the sense of players are only going to certain schools because of the money."
Davis is correct about what he is saying, as it feels like some players are making decisions strictly based on the money and don't have a ton of pride in the school they play for like we have seen in the past.
Two things can be true at once as the money can be good for these players and their families, but it is hurting some aspects of college athletics.
Davis went on to tell Andres, "Because one guy can leave the next year, transfer—it gets tough when you start talking about culture. That kind of goes out the window, in my opinion."
College basketball and athletics are changing, and some professional athletes like Davis feel this might not be the best thing.