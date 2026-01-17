Cincinnati Basketball Stuns Iowa State for First Top-10 Win Over a Decade

It felt like March in January at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Bearcats raced out to a first half lead and never looked back en route to a 79-70 win over No. 2 Iowa State, handing the Cyclones their second loss of the season. After the final buzzer sounded, Bearcats fans stormed onto the court in an incredible scene.

WE GOT A COURT STORMER IN CLIFTON@GoBearcatsMBB pic.twitter.com/8bPwxb2J23 — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) January 17, 2026

The Bearcats and their fans had every reason to be ecstatic, for it was the program's first win vs. a top-10 opponent in 13 years, dating back to the 2012 NCAA Tournament when they defeated the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles. Since that point and prior to Saturday's victory, Cincinnati had lost its last 21 games against top-10 opponents, according to ESPN Insights.

After starting off 4-0, the Bearcats had gone just 5-8 up until its biggest win of the season thus far against the Cyclones. Two of the Bearcats last four losses entering the game had come by two points or fewer, including a Jan. 11 defeat to UCF on a jumper with 11 seconds left.

“When you go through some of these heartbreaking losses, you build resilience,” Bearcats coach Wes Miller said after the game. “I saw a lot of that tonight.”

The Cyclones, after a 16-0 start, have now dropped back-to-back games to unranked opponents. Meanwhile, the Bearcats (10-8) won't have long to savor this victory.

Cincinnati travels to McKale Memorial Center to take on the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats next Wednesday.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated